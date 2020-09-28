Marico Ltd jumps 1.9%

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 360.2, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% fall in NIFTY and a 3.93% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 360.2, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.49% on the day, quoting at 11215.1. The Sensex is at 37944.5, up 1.49%. Marico Ltd has dropped around 2.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29633.5, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 360.9, up 1.83% on the day. Marico Ltd is down 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% fall in NIFTY and a 3.93% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 45.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)