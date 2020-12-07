Marico update on scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between CRISIL and CRISIL Ratings
The Investment Trust of India receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Board of Marico approves scheme of amalgamation
Titagarh Wagons receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Marico board OKs amalgamation of unit
-
Marico announced that the final hearing for the scheme of amalgamation between Marico Consumer Care and Marico and their respective shareholders and creditors was conducted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) through video conferencing on 02 December 2020. An Interim order stating that the petition is allowed was made available on the website of the NCLT on 04 December 2020.
The detailed order of the NCLT is awaited.
Appointed date of the Scheme is 01 April 2020. The Scheme will be effective upon filing of certified copy of the NCLT order by the Company and Marico Consumer Care with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU