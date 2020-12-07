Marico update on scheme of amalgamation

Marico announced that the final hearing for the scheme of amalgamation between Marico Consumer Care and Marico and their respective shareholders and creditors was conducted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) through video conferencing on 02 December 2020. An Interim order stating that the petition is allowed was made available on the website of the NCLT on 04 December 2020.

The detailed order of the NCLT is awaited.

Appointed date of the Scheme is 01 April 2020. The Scheme will be effective upon filing of certified copy of the NCLT order by the Company and Marico Consumer Care with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

