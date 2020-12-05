Tata Consumer Products' intimates of slump sale of assets by Australian step-down subsidiary

-
Tata Consumer Products announced that Earth Rules, Australia (Seller), a step-down subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement on 05 December 2020 for sale of MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group (Buyer).
Post completion of the above transaction, the Seller will continue to be a step-down subsidiary of the Company.
