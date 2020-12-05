RIL receives NCLT approval for resolution plan submitted for Reliance Infratel

-
Reliance Industries announced that the resolution plan submitted by Infrastructure Projects - a division of Reliance Projects & Property Management Services (formerly known as Reliance Digital Platform & Project Services), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries for resolution of Reliance Infratel, under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, has been approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal - Court - I, Mumbai Bench vide its Order dated 03 December 2020
