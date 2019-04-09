JUST IN
Fire breaks out at Asian Paints' Vishakhapatnam facility
Market breadth turns negative from positive

Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after reversing early losses. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 28.17 points or 0.07% at 38,728.70. The Nifty 50 index was up 2.50 points or 0.02% at 11,607.

Stocks hovered with minor losses in early trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.48%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.43%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 787 shares rose and 1058 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

HCL Technologies (up 2.28%), Tata Motors (up 1.74%), Yes Bank (up 1.65%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.14%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.92%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

Asian Paints (down 2.47%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.47%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.13%), Tata Steel (down 1.03%) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.99%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Voltas rose 0.32%. Voltas and Shima Seiki Mfg. (Shima), a leading Japanese textile machines manufacturer, have entered into a distribution agreement for sales and marketing of Shima's products in India. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

DLF rose 0.19%. Government of Singapore (GIC) sold 6.79 crore shares, or 3.81% stake, in DLF at Rs 191.01 each. As on 31 December 2018, GIC held 7.32 crore shares, or 4.105% stake in DLF. Societe General acquired 2.08 crore shares, or 1.17% stake in DLF. Both the transactions took place via bulk deals on NSE yesterday, 8 April 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading lower as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit. In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter of contracting earnings since 2016.

