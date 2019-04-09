Market breadth turns negative from positive

Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after reversing early losses. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 28.17 points or 0.07% at 38,728.70. The index was up 2.50 points or 0.02% at 11,607.

Stocks hovered with minor losses in early trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.48%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.43%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 787 shares rose and 1058 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.28%), (up 1.74%), (up 1.65%), (up 1.14%) and (up 0.92%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 2.47%), (down 2.47%), (down 1.13%), (down 1.03%) and (down 0.99%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

rose 0.32%. and (Shima), a leading Japanese textile machines manufacturer, have entered into a distribution agreement for sales and marketing of Shima's products in The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

rose 0.19%. (GIC) sold 6.79 crore shares, or 3.81% stake, in at Rs 191.01 each. As on 31 December 2018, GIC held 7.32 crore shares, or 4.105% stake in acquired 2.08 crore shares, or 1.17% stake in DLF. Both the transactions took place via bulk deals on NSE yesterday, 8 April 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading lower as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit. In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter of contracting earnings since 2016.

