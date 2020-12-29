Market breadth turns negative; metals shares correct

Equity indices pared gains amid profit taking in mid-morning trade. The Nifty slipped below 13,900 mark. Metal, media and realty stocks corrected while banks and financial shares held firm at higher levels.

At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 86.23 or 0.18% at 47,439.56. The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.1% at 13,886.15.

The Sensex hit a fresh record high of 47,714.55 while the Nifty scaled an all-time high of 13,967.60 in morning trade.

The broader market declined. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.11%.

The market breadth turned negative. On the BSE, 1229 shares rose and 1444 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,588.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,386.55 crore, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 81,259,797 with 1,774,130 deaths. India reported 268,581 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 148,153 deaths while 9,807,569 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 0.85% to 3,197.40, snapping its four-day winning streak.

The metal index had rallied 6.14% in last four trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (down 1.65%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.57%), JSW Steel (down 1.57%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.5%), Vedanta (down 1.47%), Tata Steel (down 1.15%), NMDC (down 1.08%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.64%) and Coal India (down 0.55%) were top losers in metal space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ICICI Bank was up 0.1%. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold 2.002% stake of the private lender between 27 November 2018 and 24 December 2020. Post transaction, LIC's stake in ICICI Bank reduced to 6.744% from 8.746% earlier.

Biocon was down 0.29%. The pharmaceutical company said it has expanded generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

Global Markets:

Most Asian shares advanced on Tuesday as investor risk appetite improved on hopes that the long-awaited U. S. pandemic relief package would be expanded. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was trading at levels not seen since August 1990.

In US, stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.

