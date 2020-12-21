Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 291.04 points or 2.56% at 11079.82 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.82%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.97%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.91%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.71%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 2.47%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.15%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.95%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.52%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.71 or 1% at 46488.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.65 points or 0.95% at 13629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 221.92 points or 1.25% at 17547.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.3 points or 1.44% at 5837.4.

On BSE,989 shares were trading in green, 1909 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

