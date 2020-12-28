Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.69%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.69% at 1749.7 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 3.73%, State Bank of India rose 3.13% and Punjab National Bank gained 3.02%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 13.29% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.59% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.90% to close at 13873.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.81% to close at 47353.75 today.

