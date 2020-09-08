Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 101.61 points or 1.14% at 8830.59 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.62%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.49%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.35%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.03%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.52%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.72%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.02%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.5 or 0.43% at 38583.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.3% at 11389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.92 points or 0.07% at 14583.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.46 points or 0.31% at 4893.94.

On BSE,1223 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)