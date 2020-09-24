Metal shares ease

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 195 points or 2.39% at 7953.3 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.95%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.24%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.99%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.86%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 3.09%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.01%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.51%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.35%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.54%), moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 776.85 or 2.06% at 36891.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 211.6 points or 1.9% at 10920.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 276.77 points or 1.91% at 14222.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.1 points or 1.71% at 4729.49.

On BSE,520 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)