Market logs modest gains

Key indices logged modest gains after a volatile session of trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 140.41 points or 0.36% at 39,110.21. The index rose 28.80 points or 0.25% at 11,737.90. The Sensex settled above the psychological 39,000 mark after falling below that level in intraday trade.

Investors are awaiting results of Lok Sabha polls due tomorrow, 23 May 2019. Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls. The 2019 polls, held from April 11 to May 19, will decide which party presides over the 17th Lok Sabha. Elections were held for 542 seats. A party or coalition needs 272 seats in parliament to form a government.

Local stocks drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks hovered in positive zone in morning trade. A bout of volatility was seen in mid-morning trade after the key indices trimmed gains soon after hitting intraday high.

Key indices hovered in a small range in early afternoon trade. Volatility continued in afternoon trade as the key indices regained positive zone soon after sinking in negative zone. Key indices extended gains in mid-afternoon trade. Stocks pared gains in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.54%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1355 shares rose and 1161 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Yes (down 2.34%), (down 1.25%), (down 1.03%) and (down 0.65%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Index heavyweight and cigarette ITC dropped 1.88% to Rs 299.55.

Index heavyweight and housing HDFC advanced 1.25% to Rs 2,140.60.

IndusInd rose 4.84% after the announced its Q4 result during trading hours today, 22 May 2019. IndusInd Bank's net profit dropped 62.21% to Rs 360.10 crore on 28.87% rise in total income to Rs 7550.43 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. Adjusted for one-off provisions, net profit works out to Rs 1189 crore showing growth of 25% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the performance, Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO, said in FY 19, as well as Q4 March 2019, while the bank has witnessed robust growth in its topline as well as in operating profits, aggressive one time provisioning for a group exposure in the infrastructure sector depressed the bottom line.

lost 3.03% after consolidated net profit fell 6.64% to Rs 1126.60 crore on 0.38% rise in total income to Rs 9059.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 May 2019.

C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, the company had a satisfactory year, characterized by significant margin improvements, a growing digital portfolio and considerable increase in deal wins.

rose 0.85%. has added over 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network. This is the largest addition to service network by any automobile company in the country in a year. With this Maruti Suzuki's service network now is 3,634 workshops strong across 1,789 towns and cities. The announcement was made during market hours today, 22 May 2019.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower while Asian stocks were trading mixed Wednesday on relief over Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's Technologies.

In US, shares of helped lift Wall Street on Tuesday after the temporarily eased curbs on China's Technologies Co, alleviating investor concerns about pressure on future corporate results in the sector.

The Commerce Department said late Monday it would allow to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide to existing Huawei handsets until 19 August 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)