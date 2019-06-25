Market may open in positive zone

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 18 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower as investors are waiting to see if anything will come of US- trade talks later this week.

In US, most major stock benchmarks finished lower on Monday, though the Dow managed a slight gain, on selling in the after announced hard-hitting Iranian sanctions.

On Monday, U.S.-Iranian tensions escalated, as Trump signed an order targeting financial sanctions against Iran's leaders, including its Ayatollah

Meanwhile, US and Chinese are set to meet later this week at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, with investors looking for signs the leaders can work out a truce in a trade war that has raised concerns about global economic growth and corporate earnings.

Back home,the domestic equity market declined on Monday as concerns of and a deficient monsoon in dampened investors' sentiment. The key barometer, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 71.53 points or 0.18% to 39,122.96. The index fell 24.45 points or 0.21% to 11,699.65.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 207.33 crore yesterday, 24 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 984.43 crore yesterday, 24 June 2019, as per provisional data.

