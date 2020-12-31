Shares trade with minor gains; Asian shares advance

The equity benchmarks continued to trade in positive territory in mid-morning trade. The Nifty retraced after hitting a record high of 14,010.15. Trading was volatile as the December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020.

At 11:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 44.17 points or 0.09% to 47,790.39. The Nifty 50 index added 5.75 points or 0.04% to 13,987.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.22% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.41%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1649 shares rose and 1031 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 587.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 December, provisional data showed.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 82,663,945 with 1,804,138 deaths. India reported 257,656 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 148,738 deaths while 9,860,280 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

As per the the Reserve Bank of India, India's current account surplus shrank to $15.5 billion in the July-September quarter from a record $19.2 billion in April-June as its merchandise trade deficit grew. The surplus stood at 2.4% of the gross domestic product in the latest quarter, compared with a deficit of $7.6 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, in the same period a year ago, RBI data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.44% to 311.40, advancing for second day in a row. The index has added 1.73% in two sessions.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the realty index has gained 4.55% while the benchmark Nifty 50 index has added 14.81% during the same period.

Sobha Developers (up 1.52%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.49%), Prestige Estates (up 1.47%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.40%), Godrej Properties (up 1.35%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 1.01%) and The Phoenix Mills (up 1%) advanced while DLF declined 1.04%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading higher on Thursday. Markets in Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday due to New Year's Eve. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

China on Thursday said its factory activity expanded in December. The country's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December came in at 51.9, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was a slight decline compared to November's reading of 52.1. Still, the December figure was above the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction.

In US, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials nudging up to a record, as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods climbed to $84.8 billion in November from $80.4 billion the month before. Pending home sales slid 2.6% in November.

On the coronavirus front, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca received authorization on Wednesday for emergency use in the U.K. Still, the U.K. government outlined plans on Wednesday to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions on millions of people across England as a new strain of the virus spreads across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)