Market may open slightly higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 7 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher after U.S. shares hit a record on a bipartisan $579 billion U.S. infrastructure deal that stoked economic optimism.

U.S. stocks jumped to session highs, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching a record, Thursday after President Joe Biden declared that the White House struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators.

The infrastructure deal will include $579 billion in new spending, the White House said. Republicans have fought the president's proposal to hike the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

Domestic markets:

Back home, benchmark indices ended a volatile session with decent gains on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 392.92 points or 0.75% at 52,699. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.50 points or 0.66% at 15,790.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,138.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 June, provisional data showed.

