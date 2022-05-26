Market may turn choppy due to F&O expiry

Trading could be volatile today as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month May series to June series. The May 2022 F&O contracts expire today, 26 May 2022.
SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 69 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed officials stressing the need to raise interest rates swiftly and potentially more than markets anticipated.
US stocks closed Wednesday's volatile session higher after Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated the central bank will stay on track for aggressive interest rate hikes and then take some time to gauge the economy's response.
U.S. Fed minutes released Wednesday showed officials are prepared to move ahead with several 50 basis point interest rate hikes. The Federal Open Market Committee also said policy may have to move away from neutral and into restrictive territory.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses for the third day. Continuous selling from FIIs, persisting inflation worries and looming fears of sharp interest rates hikes spooked investors. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 303.35 points or 0.56% to 53,749.26. The Nifty 50 index fell 99.35 points or 0.62% to 16,025.80.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,803.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,229.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 May, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU