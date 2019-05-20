Market opens on a strong note

Local stocks opened on a strong note after most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls. At 9:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 785.20 points or 2.07% at 38,715.97. The index was up 229.10 points or 2.01% at 11,636.25. The Sensex regained the psychological 38,000 mark in early trade.

Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls with varying numbers. The poll of polls puts NDA safely above the majority mark at 312, while UPA is likely to score 110 seats and others will have to do with 98. The poll of polls is an average of various exit polls. An election exit poll is a poll among voters conducted immediately after they leave their polling stations. It is conducted by a number of organisations and is considered an indicator to which party might form the next government.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday, 19 May 2019. The has deferred election for Vellore in over allegations of misuse of money power. The counting of votes is slated for May 23.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 2.39%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.97%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1195 shares rose and 195 shares fell. A total of 48 shares were unchanged.

rose 3.39%. Shree Cement's net profit fell 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore on 14.2% rise in total income to Rs 3329.96 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 18 May 2019.

rose 1.19%. informed that the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a post-approval inspection at our from 13 May to 17 May 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 17 May 2019.

gained 3.7%. Engineers India's net profit rose 37.7% to Rs 94.90 crore on 20.55% rise in total income to Rs 672.21 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 17 May 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Monday as investors tried to catch their breath following another week of escalating trade tensions between the and Wall Street ended lower on Friday as continuing trade tensions pulled industrial and tech shares down.

