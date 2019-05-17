Market holds firm near day's high

Key equity indices were trading near day's high in morning trade. At 10:35 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 224.91 points or 0.60% at 37,618.39. The was up 57.55 points or 0.51% at 11,314.65.

The market opened higher and held firm at higher levels in morning trade. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.19%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.30%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1034 shares rose and 812 shares fell. A total of 107 shares were unchanged.

(up 4.92%), (up 2.85%), (up 2.54%), (up 1.95%) and (up 1.76%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 1.93%), (down 1.48%), (down 1.23%), (down 0.82%) and (down 0.7%), were the major Sensex losers.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed on Friday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after strong earnings and economic data helped quell some of the fears surrounding the ongoing US- trade war.

US stocks rose on Thursday after strong earnings from and while banks climbed on higher rates. On the data front, the Commerce Department said housing starts rose by 5.7% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.235 million. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, fell to 212,000 last week. Further, the manufacturing index in May rose to a four-month high of 16.6 after registering 8.5 in April. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)