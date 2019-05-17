Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.53%, NIFTY jumps 1.33%

Media index closed up 3.53% at 2190.25 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 7.65%, added 3.29% and jumped 3.24%.

The Media index is down 33.00% over last one year compared to the 6.78% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 2.56% and Nifty added 2.51% on the day. In broad markets, the added 1.33% to close at 11407.15 while the SENSEX added 1.44% to close at 37930.77 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)