Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Key benchmark indices are trading firm in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 116.08 points or 0.22% at 52,665.74. The Nifty 50 index was up 35.35 points or 0.22% at 15,783.80. Upbeat Asian stocks boosted sentiment.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.18%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.48%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 1688 shares rose and 762 shares fell. A total of 89 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 0.29%. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that RIL, has signed an agreement to join a new worldscale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA'ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The agreement capitalizes on growing demand for these critical industrial raw materials and leverages the strengths of ADNOC and RIL as global industrial and energy leaders.

Under the terms of the agreement, TA'ZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant, with capacity to produce 940 thousand tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride and 360 thousand tons of PVC annually

Cipla rose 0.47%. Cipla is supporting Moderna, Inc. with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies.

NBCC (India) rose 0.38%. NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant for undertaking various civil works of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation. NBCC is project Management Consultant for this Project of the value Rs. 206 crore (approx.).

Isgec Heavy Engineering advanced 2.13%. The company has received an order for Wet Limestone Flue Gas Desulphurisation System and Flue Gas Conditioning System Package (FGD-FGC Package) from Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd. for their2x660 MW TPPIB Thermal Power Station at Banharpalli, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday after U.S. shares closed at a record on economic optimism and signs that vaccines can counter a highly infectious coronavirus strain.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) grew at a slower clip in June. The reading eased to 50.9 in June from 51 in May.

Japan's industrial output posted the biggest monthly drop in a year in May. Factory output slumped 5.9% in May from the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, hit by declines in the manufacturing of cars and production machinery to post its largest monthly drop since May last year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher to close at new records on Tuesday, continuing their four-day win streak even as investors grow anxious about the increased spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Moderna said Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine showed promise in a lab setting against coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious delta variant first identified in India. Moderna said its vaccine was authorized for use in India, where the delta variant is thought to be behind the large outbreak there.

Back home, the key equity indices ended with modest losses on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 185.93 points or 0.35% to 52,549.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.25 points or 0.42% to 15,748.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 116.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,810.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 June, provisional data showed.

