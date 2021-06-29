Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.48%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.48% at 2529.25 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank fell 6.34%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd slipped 2.67% and Indian Overseas Bank dropped 2.46%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 74.00% over last one year compared to the 52.71% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.22% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.42% to close at 15748.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.35% to close at 52549.66 today.

