Volumes soar at NBCC (India) Ltd counter

Alok Industries Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2021.

NBCC (India) Ltd recorded volume of 1035.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 108.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.52% to Rs.55.40. Volumes stood at 99.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1365.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 202.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.84% to Rs.28.45. Volumes stood at 1100.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 16.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.14% to Rs.817.35. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57359 shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.3,710.00. Volumes stood at 43502 shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd saw volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.2,804.45. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

