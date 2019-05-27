Market rises for 2nd straight session

The market rose for second straight session on Monday, as investors cheered Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the results last week. A strong mandate for the NDA could mean that economic reforms would be decisively implemented.

Gains in HDFC twins and (L&T) boosted main stock indices. Metals and banks shares were in demand. The Nifty ended above 11,900 mark.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 234.55 points or 0.59% to 39,669.27, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 80.65 points or 0.68% to 11,924.75, as per the provisional closing data.

Broader market depicted strength. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 1.17%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.79%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1797 shares rose and 805 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.01% at 16.135.

Overseas, European shares were trading higher as an election showed Europhile parties still performing reasonably well despite a rise in support for nationalists. Markets in the U.K. are closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

European investors will largely be focused on results of the EU Initial results suggested a strong showing for Liberal and Green parties, while euroskeptic groups in Britain and holding the gains they saw in 2014.

Asian shares ended mixed Monday as investors watched for developments from US Donald Trump's state visit to as well as results from the European

US stocks rose on Friday, but sentiment remained fragile as investors worried the US- trade war is hurting economic growth. US durable goods orders dropped 2.1% last month amid a slowdown in exports and a buildup in inventories.

Back home, state-run rose 3.37% after net profit rose 48.7% to Rs 4350.32 crore on 8.1% fall in net sales to Rs 21222.39 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

State-run (India) was up 2.18%. Net profit rose 9.92% to Rs 1122.23 crore on 21.60% increase in net sales to Rs 18763.87 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced during trading hours today, 27 May 2019.

The board of (India) recommended issuing one fully paid up shares for every one fully paid up share held, subject to the shareholders' approval (1:1).

State-run (Bhel) was up 5.51%. Net profit rose 49.3% to Rs 682.70 crore. Net sales was almost flat at Rs 9,836.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced during trading hours today, 27 May 2019.

rose 3.49%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 58.95% to Rs 1144.57 crore on 20.19% rise in total income to Rs 21386.32 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

rose 0.98%. The company's net profit rose 69.49% to Rs 88.27 crore on 9.49% rise in total income to Rs 707.32 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

Manpasand Beverages hit a lower circuit limit of 20% at Rs 88. The of and Customs carried out search and seizure proceedings at various premises of the company on 23 May 2019, and further inquiry was conducted on 24 May 2019 at GST Bhavan office of

Abhishek Singh, whole time director, Paresh Thakkar, of the company and Harshvardhan Singh are under judicial custody of Authority on 24 May 2019. The company is contesting these allegations in accordance with the due process of law. Considering the present status of the case estimated impact on the company and amount involved is not identifiable till the outcome in the matter, the company said on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

On the political front, the President's Secretariat stated in a press communique that the will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the and other members of on 30 May 2019 at 07:00 p.m. at

On the economic front, the (RBI) on Friday, 24 May 2019, said it has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 15000 crore on 13 June 2019.

In a separate announcement on Friday, 24 May 2019, RBI placed a draft circular on the "Liquidity Risk Management Framework for Non-Banking Financial (NBFCs) and Core Investment (CICs)" to be adopted by all deposit taking NBFCs; non-deposit taking NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 100 crore and above; and all CICs registered with the Reserve Bank.

The draft guidelines cover application of generic Asset Liability Management (ALM) principles, granular maturity buckets in the liquidity statements and tolerance limits, and adoption of the "stock" approach to liquidity. In addition, the draft proposes to introduce Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for all deposit taking NBFCs; and non-deposit taking NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 5000 crore and above. With a view to ensuring a smooth transition to the LCR regime, the proposal is to implement it in a calibrated manner through a glide path over a period of four years commencing from April 2020 and going upto April 2024.

Further, RBI on Friday fixed the investment limit at Rs 54,606.55 crore for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) under the voluntary retention route (VRR), which allows to park funds in both government securities as well as corporate debt. VRR for investments by FPIs was introduced on March 1. Limits for investment in debt by FPIs were offered for allotment 'on tap' during the March 11-April 30 period. Based on the feedback received, and in consultation with the government, the RBI said it has made certain changes in the scheme to increase its operational flexibility. The minimum retention period shall be three years. During this period, FPIs shall maintain a minimum of 75% of the allocated amount in India, RBI said.

