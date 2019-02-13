Market turns volatile

Volatility struck bourses in mid-afternoon trade as the key indices regained positive zone soon after hitting day's low in negative zone. At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 40.28 points or 0.11% at 36,193.90. The index was up 11.60 points or 0.11% at 10,843.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade boosted by improved industrial production data for December. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade. Key indices hovered with modest gains in mid-morning trade. The market was trading in a narrow range in afternoon trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.12%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.04%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1051 shares rose and 1384 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.1%), HDFC (up 1.55%), (up 1.14%), (up 1.11%) and (up 0.82%) were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 3.34%), (down 2.07%), (down 2.04%), (down 1.96%) and (down 1.76%) were the major Sensex losers.

fell 0.34%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 50.09% to Rs 4566.81 crore on 12.58% rise in net sales to Rs 23385.43 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

During the quarter ended 31 December 2018, the government further divested 3.19%, 2.21% and 0.01% of total equity share capital equivalent to 33,59,97,714 number of equity shares by way of placement of shares in Bharat 22 ETF, CPSE ETF and OFS, respectively, and post such divestment, the Centre holds 72.91% of equity share capital, said.

rose 1.15%. during market hours today said that the company has inaugurated its and Design Center in Providence and announced a partnership with the (CCRI) to build and launch the Digital Aspirations Lab (DEAL) to enable and develop students for the digital jobs of the future. The will help close the gap for design and humancentric skills in and enhance Infosys' ability to provide and breakthrough innovations at the intersection of industry and design for its clients.

On the macro front, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) increased at improved pace of 2.4% in December 2018, compared with 0.3% growth recorded in November 2018. The industrial production growth for November 2018 has been revised downwards from 0.5% increase reported provisionally. The data was released by government after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

The all-India general CPI eased to 2.05% in January 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.11% in December 2018. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.29% and urban area 2.91% in January 2019 as against 1.50% and 2.91% in December 2018. The core CPI eased to 5.36% in January 2019 compared with 5.66% in December 2018. The data was released by government after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2019.

Overseas, European shares edged up on Wednesday as optimism towards and trade talks lifted global markets and data showed earnings growth forecasts for were no longer falling for the fourth quarter after steep downward revisions.

Asian stocks nudged higher on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the and might be able to hammer out a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute. US stock indexes closed at their highest levels for 2019 on Tuesday after lawmakers reached a tentative deal to prevent a government shutdown and as optimism grew over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and

Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached a deal late Monday to avert another government closure after GOP negotiators agreed to a border-security deal that will involve far less money for an extension of the border wall than has been demanding.

Bilateral trade negotiations entered a second day in Beijing, with and U.S. Trade due to arrive Thursday for more high-level discussions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)