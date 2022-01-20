Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 25.39 points or 0.75% at 3392.62 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.98%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.89%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.59%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.86%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.56%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.52%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.51%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.4%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, PTC India Ltd (down 5.36%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.41%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.76%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.78 or 0.32% at 59906.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.7 points or 0.24% at 17895.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.08 points or 0.59% at 30731.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.44 points or 0.21% at 9077.32.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

