Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 8.44 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.444.705.216.380.210.080.160.050.100.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)