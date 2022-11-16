JUST IN
Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 8.44 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.444.70 80 OPM %5.216.38 -PBDT0.210.08 163 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.100.05 100

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:15 IST

