Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 8.44 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.444.70 80 OPM %5.216.38 -PBDT0.210.08 163 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.100.05 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU