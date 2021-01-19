Maruti Suzuki announces price hike

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs.

The price change varies across models and ranges upto Rs 34,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi). The new prices are effective from 18 January 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 January 2021. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India slipped 2.58% to settle at Rs 7,814.40 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on 13 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4,002 on 03 April 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)