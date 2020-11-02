Maruti Suzuki rises after Oct sales jump 19% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.52% to Rs 6992.30 after the car major's total auto sales jumped 18.9% to 182,448 units in October 2020 from 153,435 units sold in October 2019.

Sequentially, the total sales have improved by 13.7% from 160,442 vehicles sold in September 2020.

While the total domestic sales increased by 19.8% to 172,862 units, total exports rose by 4.7% to 9,586 units in October 2020 over October 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit rose 1% to Rs 1371.60 crore on 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 17,689.30 crore in in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)