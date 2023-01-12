HUL, Sah Polymers, Route Mobile in focus

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie for a total consideration of Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche. Consequently, Zywie Ventures Private Limited has become a subsidiary of the company.

Infosys, HCL Technologies: IT majors Infosys and HCL Technologies will announce their December 2022 quarterly earnings today.

Sah Polymers: Shares of Sah Polymers will debut on the bourses today, 12 January 2023. The issue was sold in the Rs 61-65 price band.

Route Mobile: Route Mobile has signed an exclusive SMS firewall solution and connectivity service agreement with a leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Sri Lanka to provide an end-to-end A2P monetization suite for all international A2P SMS' terminating on its network.

Elgi Equipments: With respect to the sale/disposal of a property of Pattons Inc, USA, a material subsidiary of the company, Pattons Inc, USA has identified a suitable buyer and has completed the sale on 10 January 2023.

Central Bank of India: The bank has entered into a strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Mamta Projects Private Limited (MPPL) to offer MSME loans to Borrowers at competitive rates. MPPL is a new-age, tech and risk-analytics focused lending institution.

RailTel Corporation of India: The public sector enterprise received the work order from Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry, valued at Rs 170.11 crore.

