Tata Motors, APSEZ, Bank of Baroda to be watched

Tata Motors: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) and Ford India (FIPL) had executed a unit transfer agreement on 7 August 2022 for acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat for Rs 725.70 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The consortium of APSEZ and Israel's Gadot Group (Gadot) has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company (HPC) from the government of Israel.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has approved the revision in Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 12 January 2023.

Uttam Sugar Mills: The board of directors of the company approved the increase/enhancement in the 'Distillery Capacity (Ethanol)' from 150 KLPD to 250 KLPD at Barkartpur plant and increase/enhancement in the 'Cane Crushing Capacity' from 23750 TCD to 26200 TCD.

PC Jeweller: In its business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2022, the company recorded domestic turnover of Rs.829.10 crore as compared to the turnover of Rs.600.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, indicating a growth of more than 38%.

Cupid: The company has received a purchase order from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for supply of male condom and water based lubricant worth Rs 5.21 crore (Approx.).

