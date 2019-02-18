L&T Construction bags mega contract for design & construction of major airport

Construction has secured a mega contract for design and construction of a major The Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders have been secured to execute development works of a major

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of Passenger Terminal Building, a new runway, rehabilitation of a runway, taxiways and aprons, a new elevated eastern cross taxiway, landside roads, utility infrastructure, drainage and modifications for the existing Terminal.

The project involves baggage handling systems, passenger boarding bridges, security systems, visual docking guidance systems, vertical horizontal transportation, airfield ground lighting, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

This will increase the existing capacity to 40 Million Passenger Per Annum (40MPPA).

