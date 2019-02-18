Biocon intimates of two pre approval inspections of its facilities in Bengaluru

announced that the USFDA concluded two pre approval inspections of Biocon's in Bengaluru.

There were no observations and no Form 483 was issued after the pre-approval of Biocon's Oral Solid Dosage Facility conducted between 11 February - 15 February 2019.

The pre-approval of the company's additional, new for a biologic drug product, conducted between 7 February - 15 February 2019, resulted in a Form 483 with two observations. intends to address these expeditiously.

