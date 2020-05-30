Maruti Suzuki India extends free service and warranty to customers

Till June 2020

Maruti Suzuki has decided to offer the Free Service, Warranty and Extended Warranty to the customers, whose warranty period validity is expiring in May 2020 to be covered till June 2020.

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown.

