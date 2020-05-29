TCS features in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for the second consecutive year for Jile, its cloud-based Agile DevOps platform.

Jile is a comprehensive platform that empowers companies in their digital transformation journeys to become Business 4.0 enterprises by moving development and delivery tools to the cloud and applying Agile methods to large-scale, multi-site software development programs.

Distributed Agile teams can manage synchronized, incremental delivery of large systems involving complex sub-products, across different technology stacks, each with its own product vision, roadmap, and release cycle. In this way, Jile helps organizations that develop and manage large IT systems embrace Agile and DevOps at scale to promote innovation and achieve business agility.

