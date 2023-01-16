JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices across models

With effect from 16 January 2023

Maruti Suzuki India announced increase in prices across models today.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16 January 2023.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 10:06 IST

