Maruti Suzuki India hits 52-week high; up over 25% YTD

Maruti Suzuki India added 3.58% to Rs 9276.65, extending gains for second day in a row.

The stock has added 3.96% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 8,926.50 recorded on 13 September 2022.

The scrip advanced 4.1% in today's session to hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,324.75. It has zoomed 41.8% from its 52-week low of Rs 6,540 hit on 8 March 2022, to currently trade at Rs 9,276.65.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 25.26% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 66.420. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 8792.75, 8303.13 and 8050.95, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit jumped 129.8% to Rs 1,012.8 crore on 50.52% rise in net sales to Rs 25,286.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

