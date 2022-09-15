Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 400.17 points or 1.32% at 30681.06 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.34%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.71%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.09%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.77%),Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.98%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.83%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.7%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.63%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.31%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.35 or 0.26% at 60504.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.15 points or 0.16% at 18031.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.72 points or 0.57% at 30063.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.16 points or 0.45% at 9259.31.

On BSE,2063 shares were trading in green, 856 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)