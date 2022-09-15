South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd, CEAT Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2022.

JSW Holdings Ltd, CEAT Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2022.

South Indian Bank Ltd soared 15.42% to Rs 10.03 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 314.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd spiked 10.08% to Rs 4982. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 370 shares in the past one month.

CEAT Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 1515.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11003 shares in the past one month.

India Pesticides Ltd spurt 7.47% to Rs 303. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45735 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd advanced 6.80% to Rs 69.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)