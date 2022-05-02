Maruti Suzuki records 6% YoY fall in April auto sales

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales declined by 6% to 150,661 units in April 2022 from 159,691 units sold in April 2021.

While total domestic sales fell by 7% to 132,248 units, total export rose by 7% to 18,413 units in April 2022 over April 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India produced 157,392 vehicles in April 2022, which is lower by 2% as compared to April 2021. The company had recorded a production of 159,955 vehicles in the same period last year.

The company produced 152,954 units (down 3% YoY) of passenger vehicle during the month. Production of light commercial vehicles in April 2022 was 4,438 units (up 87% YoY).

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The automaker reported 57.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,838.9 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 25,514 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 7722.55 on the BSE.

