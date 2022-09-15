Volumes jump at PVR Ltd counter

PVR Ltd witnessed volume of 60.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46421 shares
G R Infraprojects Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2022.
PVR Ltd witnessed volume of 60.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46421 shares. The stock dropped 4.35% to Rs.1,845.55. Volumes stood at 79042 shares in the last session.
G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 13445 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock lost 5.18% to Rs.1,304.00. Volumes stood at 1525 shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34245 shares. The stock gained 6.10% to Rs.297.25. Volumes stood at 43675 shares in the last session.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 14.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.97.25. Volumes stood at 16.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 11426 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3061 shares. The stock gained 7.81% to Rs.957.50. Volumes stood at 4930 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU