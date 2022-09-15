Volumes jump at PVR Ltd counter

PVR Ltd witnessed volume of 60.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46421 shares

G R Infraprojects Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2022.

PVR Ltd witnessed volume of 60.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 130.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46421 shares. The stock dropped 4.35% to Rs.1,845.55. Volumes stood at 79042 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 13445 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock lost 5.18% to Rs.1,304.00. Volumes stood at 1525 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34245 shares. The stock gained 6.10% to Rs.297.25. Volumes stood at 43675 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 14.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.97.25. Volumes stood at 16.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 11426 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3061 shares. The stock gained 7.81% to Rs.957.50. Volumes stood at 4930 shares in the last session.

