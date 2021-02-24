Aditya Birla Capital allots 70,615 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 70,615 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10/- each on 23 February 2021 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units under Company's ABCL Scheme 2017 and ABCL Incentive Scheme.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,15,04,42,810 (i.e. 2,41,50,44,281 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,15,11,48,960 (i.e. 2,41,51,14,896 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)