HIL update on sale and transfer of its calcium silicate insulation products division

HIL announced that extension of the closure date from 16 January 2020 to 15 July 2020 for sale and transfer of the Company's calcium silicate insulation products division operated under the brand HYSIL to Calderys India Refractories through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis.

The business transfer transaction has been extended due to COVID-19 related country-wide lockdown.

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 18:46 IST

