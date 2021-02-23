Maruti Suzuki India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7000.95, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% rally in NIFTY and a 39.9% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7000.95, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14753.4. The Sensex is at 49928.99, up 0.37%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 12.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10300, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

