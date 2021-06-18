Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falls around 1%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6897.6, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6897.6, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 1.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10523, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6898, down 1.26% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 16.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 49.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)