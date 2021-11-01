Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7559, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.06% in last one year as compared to a 52.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7559, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 17799.05. The Sensex is at 59632.07, up 0.55%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 5.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11297.45, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7601.95, up 1.46% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 10.06% in last one year as compared to a 52.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 56.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

