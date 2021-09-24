Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, V2 Retail Ltd and Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2021.
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 104.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 55811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14082 shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd soared 9.13% to Rs 40.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7489 shares in the past one month.
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd surged 9.07% to Rs 42.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71596 shares in the past one month.
V2 Retail Ltd gained 7.64% to Rs 150.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5800 shares in the past one month.
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd exploded 7.26% to Rs 45.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5886 shares in the past one month.
