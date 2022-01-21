Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8205.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 22.91% jump in NIFTY and a 10.9% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8205.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17664.45. The Sensex is at 59185.67, down 0.47%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 10.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11583.2, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8192.6, up 1.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

