Shoppers Stop Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2022.

Shoppers Stop Ltd spiked 9.89% to Rs 397.2 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13964 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd soared 7.11% to Rs 622.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6483 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 6.84% to Rs 3017. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3037 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd added 6.38% to Rs 66.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45701 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd jumped 5.92% to Rs 207.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51668 shares in the past one month.

