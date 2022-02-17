Maruti Suzuki India, Quiklyz collaborate to offer monthly rental car offerings

Maruti Suzuki India announced its partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its subscribe program where, Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription for the Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India has further added Kolkata market to its subscription program. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program where a customer can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle.

It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage.

Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

Maruti Suzuki India recorded 48% decline in net profit to Rs 1,011.30 crore on as net sales remained flat at Rs 22,187.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip lost 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 8,565.20 on BSE. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

