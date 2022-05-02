Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 6.01%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 2.17%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 5.19% over last one month compared to 1.61% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 6.01% today to trade at Rs 4132.45. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.17% to quote at 41740.5. The index is down 1.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vaibhav Global Ltd decreased 3.37% and Titan Company Ltd lost 2.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 29.13 % over last one year compared to the 15.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 5.19% over last one month compared to 1.61% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9237 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13182 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6240 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3760 on 24 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)