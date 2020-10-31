RIL Q2 PAT slips 15% YoY; GRM slips to $5.7 per barrel

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries (RIL)'s net profit fell 15.05% to Rs 9,567 crore on 25.50% decline in net sales to Rs 111,236 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 29.66% to Rs 10,589 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Current tax tumbled 81.69% to Rs 378 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA increased by 7.9% to Rs 23,299 crore from Rs 21,585 crore in the trailing quarter, led by EBITDA margin improvement across businesses.

Finance costs reduced 9.67% to Rs 6,084 crore in Q2 September 2020, from Rs 6,735 crore in Q1 June 2020. It rose 11.63% compared with Rs 5,450 crore in Q2 September 2019.

The company pre-paid long-term debt of Rs 54,198 crore during the quarter. This reduced its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.46 in Q2 September 2020 from 0.75 in Q1 June 2020 and 0.72 in Q2 September 2019.

RIL said that at the group level, total outstanding non-convertible debentures were Rs 73,080 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures were Rs 13,351 crore. The Group has total outstanding commercial papers amounting to Rs 53,911 crore.

Outstanding debt as on 30 September 2020 was Rs 279,251 crore. Cash and cash equivalents as on 30 September 2020 were at Rs 185,711 crore. The capital expenditure for the half-year ended 30 September 2020 was Rs 28,332 crore including exchange rate difference.

The Group's operations and revenue during the quarter were impacted due to COVID-19, RIL said in a statement.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL said: We delivered strong overall operational and financial performance compared to previous quarter with recovery in petrochemicals and retail segment, and sustained growth in Digital Services business. Domestic demand has sharply recovered across our O2C business and is now near pre-Covid level for most products. Retail business activity has normalised with strong growth in key consumption baskets as lockdowns ease across the country. With large capital raise in last six months across Jio and Retail business, we have welcomed several strategic and financial investors into Reliance family. We continue to pursue growth initiatives in each of our businesses with a focus on the India opportunity.

Reliance Jio Infocomm:

On a standalone basis, Reliance Jio Infocomm posted 187% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 2,844 crore in Q2 September 2020. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit figure grew by 12.86%. The telco had posted a Rs 2,520 crore profit in Q1 June 2020. Revenue from operations increased 33% YoY and 5.6% QoQ to Rs 17,481 crore.

ARPU during the quarter was at Rs 145 per subscriber per month as against Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month in Q1 June 2020.

Jio has become the only operator outside China to have reached the milestone of 40 crore subscribers in a single country market.

Reliance Retail:

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations for Q2 FY21 increased by 29.7% QoQ to Rs 36,566 crore, and at the same level as the last year despite restricted store operations and lower footfalls. The retail arm's net profit for Q2 September 2020 was at Rs 973 crore, higher by 125.8% QoQ.

EBITDA for Q2 FY21 increased by 85.9% QoQ to Rs 2,006 crore. EBITDA margin (on revenue from operations) recovered by 170 bps to 5.5% in Q2 FY21 against 3.8% in Q1 FY21.

With operating curbs being lifted progressively, store expansion resumed with 232 stores being opened during the quarter, taking the current footprint of the business to 11,931 stores, spread over 29.7 million sq. ft. of retail space.

O2C-Petrochemicals:

Segment revenue increased by 17.8% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 29,665 crore with higher prices across product portfolio and higher volumes. Segment EBITDA for Q2 FY21 increased by 34.6% Q-o-Q to Rs 5,964 crore primarily on account of higher production volume and higher volume placement in domestic market. EBITDA margins also improved sequentially by 250 bps with firm cracker margins, effective product and sales mix and superior ethane cracking economics.

O2C Refining & Marketing:

Segment revenue for Q2 FY21 increased by 33.3% quarter on quarter basis to Rs 62,154 crore primarily due to higher crude oil price.

RIL earned $5.70 per barrel on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to a gross refining margin (GRM) of $6.30 per barrel in the previous quarter.

Segment EBITDA for Q2 September 2020 declined by 21.4% QoQ to Rs 3,002 crore primarily on account of lower middle distillates cracks and narrower light-heavy crude differential leading to higher crude cost. The performance was also partially affected by planned turnaround during the quarter.

Oil And Gas (Exploration & Production) Business:

Segment Revenues for Q2 FY21 declined by 29.8% QoQ to Rs 355 crore primarily due to lower price realisation and decline in production. The segment witnessed an EBITDA loss of Rs 194 crore against a loss of Rs 32 crore in the preceding quarter.

Media Business:

RIL's segment revenue for Q2 FY21 rose by 31.5% QoQ as COVID-linked impact on ad-revenues receded over the quarter. EBITDA for Q2 FY21 was at Rs 166 crore, soared 514% QoQ. Operating margins continued to improve, as Broadcasting margins rose sharply, and digital news business swung into profitability.

Ad-revenues rebounded sharply, as economic activity restarted on tapering of lockdowns. News business' advertising has fully recovered and Entertainment recovery is near-complete by the end of the quarter. Subscription revenues have been resilient and domestic subscription revenue continued to rise led by expanding TV & Digital distribution tie-ups.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Shares of RIL rose 1.37% to Rs 2054.35 on Friday (30 October 2020).

